Coronavirus in Mexico; August 2, 2021 Update

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) in Mexico released the most recent data on the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico. Through a daily technical statement, it reported that this Monday, August 2, 245 deaths and 6,506 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

Sundays and Mondays typically trend lower in new cases due to limited weekend staff in health centers responsible for reporting daily numbers to the Federal Government.

With these figures, 2,861,498 cases and 241,279 deaths caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus are accumulated nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mexico City (788,997), State of Mexico (293,257), Nuevo León (143,529), Guanajuato (138,946), Jalisco (106,911), Puebla (91,430), Sonora (89,012), Tabasco (88,127) , Veracruz (81,047) and Querétaro (74,013) are the states that concentrate the highest number of accumulated infections, with 66% of the total.

Regarding active cases, the people who presented symptoms of coronavirus in the last 14 days, Mexico City also ranks first, with 33,285 active cases, followed by the State of Mexico, with 11,528; Nuevo León, with 6,676; Jalisco, with 6,523; Veracruz, with 4,741; Tabasco, with 3,502; Guerrero, with 3,334; Quintana Roo, with 3,329; and Sinaloa, with 2,931.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Monday, August 2, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 236 infections in a single day, and one new death was recorded. There has been a total of 1,926 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,980 cases in the seven days prior, for a decrease of 3% compared to the previous seven-day period. This is the first 7-day period in which cases have shown a decline to the previous 7-days in the past six weeks.

Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,413 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. For the first time in six weeks, Puerto Vallarta has fewer active cases than the capital city of Guadalajara, which has 1,486 active cases.

Hospital Occupancy in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 42% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients. The local IMSS Hospital is reporting 85% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the Regional Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 69% occupancy after adding new beds to their COVID-19 unit today. ISSSTE is reporting 100% occupancy. These occupancy rates are only in beds designated for the care of COVID-19, not complete hospital care.

Puerto Vallarta sending COVID-19 patients to Guadalajara

In Puerto Vallarta, they are expanding the number of beds in the Regional Hospital due to the increase in patients with Covid-19, some patients are being transferred to the units of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara, Tomatlán, Mascota San Juan de los Lagos, and Lagos de Moreno. Read full story here

Vaccinations this week in Puerto Vallarta

From August 3 to 6, first and second vaccinations for people between 50 and 59 years of age, older adults who have not been vaccinated, and pregnant women over 9 weeks of gestation who are older than 18 years old and who live in Puerto Vallarta will be available.

The hours of operation will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or until the doses assigned to each vaccination post are exhausted. Read full story here

Trending News