Jalisco produces 58% of all sweets and chocolates in Mexico

Jalisco is home to 14% of the companies dedicated to the production of sweets and chocolates, which generate 58% of the national production and employ more than 17 thousand people, which represents 34% of the labor sources in the entire country, said Alicia Páramo, general director of the National Association of Manufacturers of Chocolates.

She explained that the state is a national leader and contributes 58% of the production of sweets and chocolates, according to the 2019 economic censuses of the INEGI and “in Jalisco, important confectionery companies of international relevance are established. In Mexico, there are 3,032 businesses dedicated to the production of sugars, chocolates, sweets and the like ”.

These economic units directly employ 51,267 people who generate a total gross production of 2.85 million dollars a year and in Jalisco, there are 464 economic units in the sector, that is, 14% of the national total, and they alone generate 17,329 jobs, which represents 34% of the national total and gross production of 1.12 million dollars.

Exports in 2019 at the national level were 670 million dollars, mainly to the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

She pointed out that the association has been in operation for 85 years, they represent 90% of the national market, they generate 55,000 direct jobs and more than 122,000 indirect jobs.

In the case of per capita consumption of confectionery for this year, it is estimated that it will be 196 pounds, approximately four kilos, and of chocolate, per capita consumption is 750 grams nationwide, although there are people who consume more chocolate per year, mainly in the winter season.