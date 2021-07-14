Coronavirus in Mexico; July 13, 2021 Report

The Federal Health Secretariat of Mexico, through the General Directorate of Epidemiology, updated the technical report on the progress of COVID-19 in Mexico. For the cutoff time on Tuesday, July 13 at 5:00 p.m., 2,604,711 total cases and 235,277 accumulated deaths were registered since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, there were 219 deaths and 11,137 infections, the highest number of single-day cases reported in over six months.

“The first 10 entities that accumulate the highest number of cases are Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Puebla, Sonora, Tabasco, Querétaro, and Coahuila, which together make up more than two thirds (66% ) of all accumulated cases registered in the country,” according to the report.

The United States issued a travel alert and recommended that its citizens ‘reconsider their travel plans to Mexico’, due to the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta confirmed a total of 8,906 cases of COVID-19 and 447 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. This indicates that Puerto Vallarta recorded 127 new infections in the past 24-hours and no new deaths.

39% of all COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic in Puerto Vallarta have been recorded this year.

In the past 7-days, Puerto Vallarta has accumulated 605 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of 80% compared to the previous 7-days when there were 337 cases reported.

After the State Government made the call to redouble measures to reduce the impact on health and the economy by the third wave of COVID-19, in Puerto Vallarta, they have already closed two businesses, issued three final warnings, and 151 warnings for failing to comply with sanitary measures at businesses in Puerto Vallarta.