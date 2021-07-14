U.S. issues travel alert to Mexico due to third wave of COVID-19

The United States issued a travel alert and recommended that its citizens ‘reconsider their travel plans to Mexico’, due to the third wave of COVID-19 infections, as well as the risk of being victims of crime.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

Due to the new wave of infections in Mexico, on July 12 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English) launched a health alert for level 3 travel.

According to official information from the Mexican health authorities, the states with the highest number of active cases are: Quintana Roo, CDMX, State of Mexico, Veracruz, Sinaloa, Tabasco, Baja California, Nuevo León, Yucatán, Jalisco, Sonora, Tamaulipas and Guerrero .

The United States government also warned those who plan to visit Mexico to take precautions due to the increase in crimes such as homicide, kidnapping, vehicle theft, and armed robbery.

The State Department asked its citizens to avoid trips to the states of Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Quintana Roo and Tamaulipas, due to the high crime rate and a number of registered kidnappings.

However, this agency maintained a level 3 alert for Mexico this month, after the country was classified as level 4 in April, which implies do not travel.

On Tuesday, the Federal Health Secretariat of Mexico, through the General Directorate of Epidemiology, updated the technical report on the progress of COVID-19 in Mexico. For the cutoff time on Tuesday, July 13 at 5:00 p.m., 2,604,711 total cases and 235,277 accumulated deaths were registered since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, there were 219 deaths and 11,137 infections, the highest number of single-day cases reported in over five months.

“The first 10 entities that accumulate the highest number of cases are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Puebla, Sonora, Tabasco, Querétaro, and Coahuila, which together make up more than two thirds (66% ) of all accumulated cases registered in the country,” according to the report.

Related News