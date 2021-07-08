Coronavirus in Mexico; July 7, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) released the most important data on the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico. Through a daily statement, it reported that this Wednesday, July 7, 234 deaths and 8,507 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

With these figures, 2,558,369 infections and 234,192 deaths are caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition to this, there are 444,359 suspected cases, 4,639,609 negative, and 7,642,337 people tested since the health contingency began.

According to the demographic data of the epidemic, confirmed cases show a predominance in men, with 50.1 percent. Meanwhile, the general median age is 42 years.

By place of residence, Mexico City (698,043), State of Mexico (262,645), Guanajuato (133,365), Nuevo León (128,738), Jalisco (89,952), Puebla (86,722), Sonora (80,986), Tabasco (78,754) Querétaro (70,202) and Coahuila (69,893) are the states that concentrate the highest number of accumulated infections, with 66% of the total.

Regarding the people who presented symptoms of coronavirus in the last 14 days, Mexico City also ranks first, with 15,416 active cases, followed by the State of Mexico, with 3,625; Baja California Sur, with 2,575; Tabasco, with 2,570; Quintana Roo, with 2,212; Yucatán, with 2,024; Veracruz, with 1,969; Sinaloa, with 1,931; Nuevo León, with 1,634; Tamaulipas, with 1,563, Sonora, with 1,494; and Jalisco, with 1,128.

Regarding the distribution by sex and age of deaths caused by COVID-19, a prevalence of 62% was observed in men. The average age of deaths from coronavirus is 64 years.

Mexico City leads with 44,680 deaths , followed by the State of Mexico (28,153), Jalisco (12,626), Puebla (12,391), Guanajuato (11,063), Veracruz (10,063), Nuevo León (9,859), Baja California (8,662), Chihuahua (7,579) and Sonora (6,883). This group states represent more than half (64.9%) of all deaths in the country.

Worldwide, confirmed COVID-19 infections as of July 7 total 184,324,026. In addition, the global fatality rate stood at 2.2%, as the coronavirus pandemic has caused the death of 3,992,680 people in the world. Mexico’s fatality rate is 9.9%.

During the morning press conference last Tuesday, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, announced that the coronavirus immunization registration portal for those over 18 years of age is already available.

“We are now opening the registry for all adults. Starting today, if you are 18 years of age or older, register if you have not done so so that you can be vaccinated,” the official explained.

People interested in receiving the antigen should access the mivacuna.salud.gob.mx portal and enter the requested data. The result of the registration is a form that they will need to present in the corresponding vaccination module.

On the other hand, López-Gatell reported that the COVID-19 vaccination certificate will be available as of this Tuesday.

“The COVID vaccination certificate is now available […] if you want to have official proof that you have been vaccinated and with what vaccine and on what dates, here it is”, explained the Undersecretary of Health.

