Calls to Jalisco’s COVID-19 hotline increase 10X in the last week

While in the month of May, an average of 57 people called the COVID-19 line of the Jalisco Health Secretariat per day to request guidance on the virus, in the last week the figure grew almost 10 times.

According to statistics from the Secretariat’s emerging and re-emerging diseases hotline, in the last week, the first of July, an average of 535 daily calls were reached, almost the same average registered in March 2020, the first month of the pandemic in Mexico. At that time, 534.9 calls were reported every 24 hours.

This week’s record was reached on Tuesday, when 981 calls were reported in a single day.

Although the increase was observed from last June, when 502.8 daily calls were registered, the figure had not been so high since January 2021, when 701.7 calls were reached every day.

For this reason, the Jalisco Health Secretariat reported that, given the growing demand for guidance on the disease, the possibility of expanding the number of operators trained to serve the 333 823-3220 line has been planned: there are currently 24 health professionals per shift in the day and twelve at night; however, this can gradually increase as the emergency requires it to reach a total of 50 operators, the agency said.

The current functions of this call center are orientation and channeling of suspected cases and the scheduling of tests for the detection of the new coronavirus; as well as help in the process of vaccination appointments against COVID-19 on the state platform, and advice related to dengue.

In Jalisco, about 3,000 diagnostic tests for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus are carried out per day among all the laboratories authorized by INDRE, public and private. On July 4, 4,182 tests were carried out, and in previous days (July 2 and 3) 3,700 tests were exceeded, the agency ended.

