Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health says country is entering a third wave of COVID-19

This morning, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, acknowledged that Mexico is already experiencing the “third wave” of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the main message: we have a situation where there is a rebound, which is the third that has occurred throughout the epidemic: two during 2020, and one during 2021 after half a year where the epidemic was reduced,” he explained during the weekly report.

However, he explained that even with this third outbreak, which registers an increase of 22% in COVID-19 cases compared to the previous week, hospitalizations and deaths do not increase at the same speed, partly due to vaccinations.

“One of the things that are notorious in Mexico and in the world is that even though there are these third waves, that is, we are having increased cases, but hospitalization and deaths are not growing at the same speed,” he said.

López-Gatell pointed out that hospitalization has remained between 15% and 20%. Currently, 20% of the general beds are occupied, in addition to 16% of the spaces with ventilators for the most critical patients.

During the same conference, López-Gatell indicated that 60,638,895 vaccines have arrived in Mexico since December of last year, and mentioned that over the next couple of weeks there will not be a “good supply” of the Pfizer vaccine, because the pharmaceutical company will carry out a process of Reconversion of the plant in the United States that supplies Mexico, with the aim of increasing its production capacity.

He also mentioned that a total of 33,002,466 people have already received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, of which 60% have a complete vaccination (two doses) and 40% have their first dose, which represents a total of 37% of the adult population of Mexico that is immunized.

