Coronavirus in Puerto Vallarta: May 10, 2021 Update

As of today, the Federal Government reports a total of 3,764 COVID-19 cases and 408 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. This means the city registered two more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the past 24-hours, according to the Federal Government.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

However, Jalisco reports a total of 7,319 cases of COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic, and 10 new cases in the past 24-hours, 500% more than the Federal Government reported for the area in the past 24-hours.

Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing and the federal statistics not taking into consideration private hospitals and laboratories contribute to the underreporting of COVID-19 cases in Puerto Vallarta and nationally throughout Mexico.

COVID-19 in Mexico

With 57 new deaths and 1,175 infections registered in the last 24 hours, Mexico reached a total of 218,985 deaths and 2,365,792 accumulated cases of COVID-19, according to the federal Ministry of Health.

During the daily press conference to report on the progress of the pandemic in the country, Dr. Gabriela del Carmen Nucamendi Cervantes, director of Epidemiological Surveillance of Noncommunicable Diseases, explained that, at the end of the epidemiological week, the contagion curve at the national level, maintained a 17% decline in infections.

The epidemic at the national level is made up of 20,193 active cases, that is, people who began with signs and symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days (April 26 to May 9).

According to data published on the website of the health agency, Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases (more than 3,000 cases), followed by the State of Mexico and Tabasco (over 1,000). In contrast, Campeche, Chiapas, and Tlaxcala have the lowest number of active cases: 110, 109, and 104 active cases, respectively.

The data is reflected in the new colors of the Epidemiological Traffic Light that come into effect from this Monday and will be in force until May 23, where for the sixth consecutive time, there are no entities in “red” color (maximum risk); 14 entities will remain in “green” (low risk): Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nayarit, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Campeche.

In “yellow” (moderate risk), 15 entities : Baja California, Baja California Sur, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Tamaulipas, Colima, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Guerrero, Morelos, Yucatán, State of Mexico and, for the first time, Mexico City; and in “orange” (high risk) three: Chihuahua, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.