Tropical Storm Andrés is the earliest named storm on record

Tropical storm Andrés formed on Sunday, May 9, in the waters of the Mexican Pacific, and by doing so, it broke a historical record for being the earliest named storm for the Pacific. The previous record had been set by Tropical Storm Adrián, which emerged on May 10, 2017.

Hurricane Season in the Pacific Ocean officially begins on May 15 and ends on November 30.

Tropical Storm Andrés continues to move over the Pacific Ocean. According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), at 10:15 this Monday, May 10, the center of the cyclone was located 650 kilometers southwest of Playa Perula, in Jalisco, and 835 kilometers south of Cabo San Lucas, in Baja California Sur.

The direction of the system has not changed and continues to move towards the north-northwest. This means that it is gradually moving away from the Mexican coast, and further into the waters of the Pacific.

Although it is moving in the opposite direction to Mexico, due to its wide circulation, Andrés will hit some states in the west of the Republic, generating significant rainfall. Due to its slow movement, of about 9 kilometers per hour, these conditions will persist throughout Monday.

“The system is far from the Mexican Republic, however, its circulation will maintain the entry of moisture with heavy rains, accompanied by lightning, over the west of the country,” the climate agency reported.

The heaviest rains are forecast in Jalisco and Michoacán, with accumulations that will move between 25 and 50 liters per square meter (l / m2). Its cloud bands will also hit Colima, where showers are expected, from 5.1 to 25 l / m2, and will affect Nayarit, with isolated storms that will leave records of up to 5 l / m2.

Although meteorologists expected the cyclone to lose intensity throughout the morning, it is still a tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and more intense gusts of up to 85 km / h.

According to the trajectory forecast, Tropical Storm Andrés will gradually move away from the Mexican Pacific coast and will enter the sea, heading north-northwest.

Predictions for the 2021 Hurricane Season in the Pacific

8 hurricanes are expected: 5 moderate and 3 intense (categories 3, 4, and 5).

10 tropical storms are expected, among which is Andrés.

Two tropical depressions.

Names for cyclones in the Northeast Pacific Ocean for 2021:

Andrés, Blanca, Carlos, Dolores, Enrique, Felicia, Guillermo, Hilda, Ignacio, Jimena, Kevin, Linda, Marty, Nora, Olaf, Pamela, Rick, Sandra, Terry, Vivian, Waldo, Xina, York, Zelda.