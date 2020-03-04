Coronavirus preventive measures implemented in Jalisco public transportation

The Ministry of Transportation of Jalisco called on carriers to initiate prevention measures with the aim of avoiding contagion of respiratory diseases in public transport.

In addition to the nine municipalities of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, Puerto Vallarta, Zapotlán El Grande, and Tepatitlán, they must adopt sanitary measures such as thorough cleaning inside the units, including handrails, seats, windows, collection equipment, handles, handrails, handles, and buttons.

In addition to the concession companies of public transport lines, the measures will be applied in Lines 1 and 2 of the Urban Electric Train System (SITEUR), Sitren, Macrobús and the feeder lines in the capital city of Guadalajara.

The state authority stressed that the cleaning must be constant and with a solution based on chlorine, in addition, the buses must have the cleaning equipment to perform the task. The General Directorate of Public Transport Supervision will be responsible for verifying compliance with sanitary measures.

“The recommendations should be followed immediately once they receive the official statement,” the Secretary of Transportation said in a bulletin based on recommendations from the State Department of Health to prevent the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus.

Arnoldo Licea González, leader of the Autotransport Workers’ Advanced Union in Jalisco, said in an interview that 4,200 trucks circulate in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area that serve four million users and public transport operators must take care of their health.

“Approximately 500 people enter in a single unit per one-way route, it is suggested that the cleaning be done at each turn of the route, that is at each starting point of each run. Operators who have a respiratory illness should not report to work,” said Licea González.