COVID-19 Cases on the Rise in Puerto Vallarta with all General Beds for COVID Care Occupied

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - COVID-19 cases have been steadily increasing for three weeks in the region, prompting concerns among local health authorities. The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) has not yet issued any alerts or extraordinary measures, despite a 17.36% increase in confirmed cases over the previous week.

According to the latest report, there were 223 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week. Since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the end of the COVID-19 health emergency on May 5, Jalisco had seen a consistent decline in weekly infections. However, from July 16 to 22, there were only 48 confirmed cases; this number surged to 176 the following week and has now reached 226.

