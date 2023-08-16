Puerto Vallarta’s Hotel Occupancy Ranks Fifth in Mexico

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In the first semester of 2023, Puerto Vallarta emerged as the fifth-ranking destination in Mexico for hotel occupancy, trailing Nuevo Vallarta, which ranked fourth. The top spots were, yet again, dominated by destinations in Quintana Roo, as reported by the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur).
According to Sectur, from January to June 2023, there were a total of 42 million tourists in the country's hotel rooms, out of which 30.2 million (72% of the total) were domestic tourists, while 11.8 million (28%) were international visitors.
