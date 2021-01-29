COVID-19 restrictions extended in Jalisco until February 12

The Government of Jalisco decided to extend the emergency button until February 12, due to the fact that the number of infections and deaths from COVID-19 coronavirus in the State continues at a high rate.

With this, the emergency button that was activated on January 16, and that would end on January 31, will be extended for another two weeks.

The governor of Jalisco assured that “we are at the most critical point of the pandemic”, but that the level of infections and hospital occupation have been stabilized.

In addition, he pointed out that “we need to make it clear that we cannot think that this fact means being able to move forward as if nothing had happened,” for that reason, he said, “the decision has been made to extend the confinement measures that are in force until February 12 “.

It will be on February 12 when “the comprehensive plan for 2021 in the face of the pandemic” is presented, this will be the last one taken within the framework of the Jalisco COVID-19 plan that, he mentioned, “undoubtedly gave very important results for our State”.

The health board will create a long-term program for all of 2021 where, he said, the national vaccination plan will be integrated. A psychological and mental health care program will also be integrated that “allows us to address the effects of the pandemic.”

The governor assured that “our patience is over” and that municipal presidents who do not comply with the measures will be sanctioned.

He reported that, in Jalisco, four cases of the variant “identified as South African or Brazilian” were detected and that a study will be carried out to identify the effects that this could have.