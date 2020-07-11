COVID-19 testing positivity rate hits new record in Puerto Vallarta

The rate of positive results in COVID-19 tests in Puerto Vallarta continues to increase, going from 36 to 60 percent in the last three weeks.

The increase in positivity rates were confirmed by the doctor, Jesús Aarón Curiel Beltrán, in charge of the COVID-19 Diagnostic Center of the University of Guadalajara in Puerto Vallarta, who called for redouble sanitary measures to prevent this exponential increase in cases of coronavirus.

The doctor announced the number of tests carried out in the corresponding period from last Monday to this Friday, which total 1,734, of which 1,280 correspond to PCR and 454 to the so-called “rapid tests”.

The PCR obtained an increase in the percentage of positivity of up to 60 percent, said Curiel Beltrán, who recalled that the incidence of the week was 50 and the ancestor was 36.

“So in this percentage of positive diagnoses they have been increasing and hence the incidence of case detection,” he said.

In rapid tests, there has been an increase in the diagnosis of 5 percentage points, which forces the health authorities to reiterate the call to the population, especially to make use of the mouth mask and disinfectant gel, the social distancing and apply all the recommended measures.

“With these measures, we take care of ourselves and our families and especially all of us who are part of society,” added the doctor, reiterating that the best weapon available to combat this and all infectious and contagious diseases is prevention.

The WHO recommends communities suppress the spread of COVID-19 to no more than 5% positivity rate to begin easing protocols.