COVID vaccinations for children from 5 to 11 years old in Puerto Vallarta

The vaccination process against Covid 19 continues in Puerto Vallarta, for which the group of minors between 5 and 11 years of age could tentatively start as of 18 July in the La Lija macromodule.
This was announced by the director of the Eighth Sanitary Region, of the Jalisco Health Secretariat, Jaime Álvarez Zayas after inoculation began among infants in this age range in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (AMG).
The vaccination process in Puerto Vallarta has not yet been defined, but it is estimated that some 8,000 doses will arrive in the city, adds the doctor in charge of health in the region, who announced that the biological will be from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.
He announced that Monday, July 18, is planned as a tentative date to start with the sessions aimed at minors, however, he stressed that it is still tentative, for which he called on parents and/or guardians to be on the lookout for the calls.
Álvarez Zayas also called on the general population to maintain the biosecurity measures that have been established since the start of the pandemic, because despite the fact that hospitalizations and deaths have not been minimal, the infections do not stop.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- After a decade of waiting, Jalisco will start exporting avocados to the U.S this month After 10 years of waiting, Jalisco received authorization from the United States Department of Agriculture for the formal import of Jalisco avocados into its territory, informed the head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER) in the entity, Ana Lucía Camacho Seville. The official pointed out that exports of this product to the…
- 45 employees at Puerto Vallarta City Hall tested positive for COVID Covid 19 infections within the Puerto Vallarta city hall are increasing since currently, 45 workers are disabled due to having tested positive. “Right now we have a total of 45 city council employees who have Covid, many of them are already on their way out, but they are employees who are out of circulation because…
- Puerto Vallarta still remains popular with television productions The natural beauties and various attractions that Puerto Vallarta has, represent a magnet for film and television production companies, an industry that has marked the destination this year with various recordings, three of which recently concluded. Ludvig Estrada Virgen, director of Tourism and Economic Development, stressed that the recordings represent an important economic benefit for…
- Seven out of ten COVID tests are positive in Mexico, highier than beginning of pandemic The health authorities have confirmed that Mexico is in the fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, even having a higher positivity than the first peaks of cases at the beginning of the pandemic. According to the National Epidemiological Surveillance System (Sinave) at the end of epidemiological week 25 of 2022, almost seven out of 10 COVID-19…
- Puerto Vallarta airport registers more than 3 million visitors During the first half of 2022, more than 3 million people traveled to or from Puerto Vallarta by air, which represents a marked recovery of this tourist destination compared to 2019, prior to the pandemic. According to data from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, concessionaire of the Puerto Vallarta air terminal (Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport),…