COVID vaccinations for children from 5 to 11 years old in Puerto Vallarta

The vaccination process against Covid 19 continues in Puerto Vallarta, for which the group of minors between 5 and 11 years of age could tentatively start as of 18 July in the La Lija macromodule.

This was announced by the director of the Eighth Sanitary Region, of the Jalisco Health Secretariat, Jaime Álvarez Zayas after inoculation began among infants in this age range in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (AMG).

The vaccination process in Puerto Vallarta has not yet been defined, but it is estimated that some 8,000 doses will arrive in the city, adds the doctor in charge of health in the region, who announced that the biological will be from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

He announced that Monday, July 18, is planned as a tentative date to start with the sessions aimed at minors, however, he stressed that it is still tentative, for which he called on parents and/or guardians to be on the lookout for the calls.

Álvarez Zayas also called on the general population to maintain the biosecurity measures that have been established since the start of the pandemic, because despite the fact that hospitalizations and deaths have not been minimal, the infections do not stop.

