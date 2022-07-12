Puerto Vallarta still remains popular with television productions

The natural beauties and various attractions that Puerto Vallarta has, represent a magnet for film and television production companies, an industry that has marked the destination this year with various recordings, three of which recently concluded.
Ludvig Estrada Virgen, director of Tourism and Economic Development, stressed that the recordings represent an important economic benefit for Puerto Vallarta and the neighboring municipality of Bahía de Banderas, as well as sources of employment and excellent promotion of the destination.
Giving details of different productions for television, he recalled that for a few months the second season of the successful series ‘Acapulco’, created and produced by Eugenio Derbez and broadcast on the Apple TV+ platform, whose team of production prepared activities from the beginning of the year.
He added that it is expected that the third season will also take place in Puerto Vallarta, in fact, part of the scenarios recreated in open spaces of the International Convention Center is still standing.
In addition, last June 10, the destination recordings of the reality show ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ began, a Next Entertainment production in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television for the North American television station ABC, which in its new season, promises exciting adventures for “singles exploring new relationships in a secluded, dreamy paradise in Mexico,” and that paradise is Puerto Vallarta.
In addition, at the same time, another reality show, ‘Acapulco Shore’ by NZK Productions, Inc. of California, for MTV Latin America, was filmed on stages in Banderas Bay, in which a group of young people share drama, friendship, and parties in the Beaches.
Ludvig Estrada stressed that these productions, which receive significant logistical support from the municipal government, leave a significant economic impact on the destination, since they are groups of up to 400 people, who rent a large number of hotel rooms and use various service providers. In addition, a great incentive to choose Puerto Vallarta is the security that the city offers.
Above all, these productions introduce Puerto Vallarta to millions of television viewers.
