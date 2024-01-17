Crocodile Population Grows in the tourist zones of Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Residents, tourists, and merchants have become alarmed at the number of crocodiles residing in the central Cuale River. These reptiles, first spotted a couple of years ago at the river's mouth, have now established their habitat in the heart of Puerto Vallarta, causing considerable concern among those frequenting the boardwalk, the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, and the river's suspension bridges.
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.
Popular posts:
- Mexican Peso Strength Poses Challenges for Tourism in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As the Mexican tourism industry continues its growth trajectory, tourism experts have sounded a warning about the strengthening Mexican peso, which has introduced formidable challenges to the sector. While the main tourist destinations in the country, including the picturesque Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit region, have maintained their appeal to foreign visitors, the…
- Puerto Vallarta Carnival 2024: Three Days of Color, Music, and Joy Await Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The excitement is building as the Puerto Vallarta Carnival 2024 draws nearer, promising three days filled with vibrant colors, captivating music, and boundless joy. Officially announced through the Puerto Vallarta Carnival 2024's official page, this mega carnival is set to take place from February 22 to 24, offering an unforgettable experience…
- Popocatépetl Volcano Erupts, Captivating Mexico City with Its Majesty Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Inhabitants of Mexico City were greeted by a stunning display of nature this morning as the Popocatépetl volcano, affectionately known as "Don Goyo," erupted, leaving the metropolis in awe. The eruption led to the emergence of an imposing fumarole from its crater, painting the sky with awe-inspiring clouds that garnered the…
- Mexico Ranks Second Place for the Highest Increase in Housing Prices Globally Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Mexico has emerged as one of the world's leaders in the increase of housing prices compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a recent report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In 2023 alone, Mexico secured the second position in the global ranking for the highest increase in housing prices, trailing only…
- Crocodile Population Grows in the tourist zones of Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Residents, tourists, and merchants have become alarmed at the number of crocodiles residing in the central Cuale River. These reptiles, first spotted a couple of years ago at the river's mouth, have now established their habitat in the heart of Puerto Vallarta, causing considerable concern among those frequenting the boardwalk, the…
- Puerto Vallarta Experiences Surge in Tourism Amid Harsh Winter in North America Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As the winter chill grips North America, Puerto Vallarta, a renowned Mexican beach destination, is witnessing a significant influx of foreign tourists seeking refuge from the cold. Christian Preciado Cázares, the director of Tourism and Economic Development in Puerto Vallarta, has reported an estimated arrival of 90 thousand tourists from the…
- Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez for January 12, 2024 https://youtu.be/3sATzmtLCBg Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez. The stories this week. People are getting excited about the Puerto Vallarta Carnival 2024, which will be full of colors, music, and fun. It's happening from February 22…
- Puebla International Airport Suspends Operations Due to Volcano Ashfall The Puebla International Airport, situated in Huejotzingo, found itself grappling with an unforeseen challenge as it suspended its operations on Monday, January 15, owing to ashfall from the active Popocatépetl volcano. In an official statement delivered via social media, the airline VivaAerobus, utilizing its Twitter account, apprised travelers of the disruption. They cited the presence…
- 15th Ceviche and Aguachile Festival Returns to Puerto Vallarta with Culinary Delights Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - January 12, 2024 - Mark your calendars, food enthusiasts! On January 28th, 2024, Puerto Vallarta will once again play host to the highly anticipated 15th Ceviche and Aguachile Festival. This gastronomic extravaganza promises a delectable fusion of flavors and brings together 14 renowned restaurants offering a staggering 60 varieties of these…
- Mexico’s Vacation Home Market Sees Decline in Sales Amid Construction Slowdown In 2023, the vacation home market in Mexico experienced a notable decrease in sales due to a combination of high demand and a slowdown in construction. According to Gene Towle, general director of the consulting firm Softec, approximately 15,399 vacation homes and apartments were sold across the country's 15 main markets last year, marking a…