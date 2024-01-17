Crocodile Population Grows in the tourist zones of Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Residents, tourists, and merchants have become alarmed at the number of crocodiles residing in the central Cuale River. These reptiles, first spotted a couple of years ago at the river's mouth, have now established their habitat in the heart of Puerto Vallarta, causing considerable concern among those frequenting the boardwalk, the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, and the river's suspension bridges.

