Dancing in the Streets: Puerto Vallarta’s Annual Carnaval Promises Three Days of Unforgettable Celebrations

Puerto Vallarta is set to host a vibrant celebration from February 22 to 24 under the theme “Dance, laugh, and celebrate” in anticipation of the annual Carnaval festivities.

This year's Carnaval will feature an eclectic mix of live music performances, including mariachi, norteño, DJ sets, and banda music, spread out over four stages located in the 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, Downtown Puerto Vallarta, and the Romantic Zone.

