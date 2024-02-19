Dancing in the Streets: Puerto Vallarta’s Annual Carnaval Promises Three Days of Unforgettable Celebrations

Puerto Vallarta is set to host a vibrant celebration from February 22 to 24 under the theme “Dance, laugh, and celebrate” in anticipation of the annual Carnaval festivities.
This year's Carnaval will feature an eclectic mix of live music performances, including mariachi, norteño, DJ sets, and banda music, spread out over four stages located in the 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, Downtown Puerto Vallarta, and the Romantic Zone.
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.
Popular posts:
- Vallarta SBK Dance Festival 2024: A Congregation of Rhythms and Revelry in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta is set to host the electrifying Vallarta SBK Dance Festival 2024 from April 25 to April 29, promising four days of unparalleled musical and dance experiences. Located amidst the picturesque beaches of Puerto Vallarta, this festival is a celebrated congress dedicated to salsa, bachata, kizomba, and zouk, inviting enthusiasts from across the globe…
- Timeshare in Puerto Vallarta Continues to Grow Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In an exclusive interview, María de Lourdes Ayala Ochoa, President of the Association of Timeshare Tourist Developers and Promoters (Adeprotur) of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, discussed the future of the timeshare industry, emphasizing the importance of innovation and aligning offerings with member preferences as the sector moves towards 2030.…
- Hotel and Motel Association of Puerto Vallarta Prepares For High Occupancy During Holy Week Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As Puerto Vallarta gears up for the upcoming Holy Week and Easter holidays, the local hotel and motel association reports promising signs of robust tourism activity. With just six weeks remaining until the peak vacation period, stakeholders in the hospitality sector are diligently preparing to accommodate the influx of visitors expected…
- Puerto Vallarta to Host the Fiestas de Mayo Festival 2024 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is gearing up for the eagerly anticipated Fiestas de Mayo Festival, set to take place from May 16th to June 2nd, 2024. Now in its third consecutive year, the festival will be held at the Explanada Vallarta, conveniently located near the International Convention Center (CIC) of Puerto Vallarta, promising an accessible and…
- PGA Brings Golf Back to Puerto Vallarta With The Third Mexico Open at Vidanta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, a highlight event in Mexico and Latin America known for its outstanding combination of social, culinary, and sports experiences, is swiftly approaching, with only 32 days remaining until the championship winner is announced. Scheduled to occur from February 22 to 25, this prestigious PGA TOUR…
- Successful Conclusion of the 16th Madonnari 2024 Puerto Vallarta Festival Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The 16th edition of the highly anticipated Madonnari 2024 Puerto Vallarta Festival culminated in a resounding success this Sunday, as talented artists from various corners of the country, both local and visiting, adorned the streets and plazas of the city with their vibrant and captivating creations over three days. Mayor Luis…
- Puerto Vallarta Anticipates Booming Tourism Season for Holy Week and Easter Puerto Vallarta is poised to achieve remarkable occupancy rates during the upcoming Holy Week and Easter holiday season, continuing its recent trend of strong tourism performance. Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, the director of the Public Trust for Tourism Promotion and Advertising of Puerto Vallarta, shared optimistic forecasts for the destination's tourism sector, extending from the present…
- Alleged Thief in Puerto Vallarta Killed by Police Officer Following Assault After Chase In a dramatic turn of events on Federal Highway 200 in the Las Juntas district, an alleged thief met a fatal end after an encounter with law enforcement. The individual, believed to be a young man around 22 years old, succumbed to injuries sustained during the incident, which involved a chase and a subsequent shooting…
- Restoration Efforts Underway for Puerto Vallarta’s Iconic Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The historic Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, a landmark at the heart of Puerto Vallarta and a symbol of the region's cultural and religious heritage, is currently undergoing significant restoration efforts. The parish priest, Arturo Arana López, has announced that the restoration of the church's main dome, which began on January…
- Dancing in the Streets: Puerto Vallarta’s Annual Carnaval Promises Three Days of Unforgettable Celebrations Puerto Vallarta is set to host a vibrant celebration from February 22 to 24 under the theme “Dance, laugh, and celebrate” in anticipation of the annual Carnaval festivities. This year's Carnaval will feature an eclectic mix of live music performances, including mariachi, norteño, DJ sets, and banda music, spread out over four stages located in…