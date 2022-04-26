Dead fish continue to arrive on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta due to Red Tide

Live and dead fish continue to appear on the coast of Puerto Vallarta, a phenomenon that is attributed to natural causes and not to human intervention.

Since the month of March, in the Bay of Banderas, fish began to appear on the beaches, some alive and others dead, which generated concern among the local population and visitors, who saw hundreds of fish along the beaches.

Biologist Idelfonso Ramos Guerrero, Environmental Supervisor of the Puerto Vallarta Ecology Subdirectorate, points out that this phenomenon continues to occur and that the most recent findings were recorded last weekend.

“We have reports from last week. Last Friday on the Mismaloya side, during the weekend dead fish were on the Palmares and Los Muertos side, but also at the same time they were found on the Bahía de Banderas side, by Cruz de Huanacaxtle and Nuevo Vallarta.”, expressed Ramos Guerrero, who added that different species have been counted, without keeping an exact count, since only samples are collected.

Another phenomenon that occurred in days past was at Los Muertos Beach, where the fish came out alive, pulled by the current, perhaps chased by some predator, which caused people to begin to catch the specimens with their hands to be able to consume them. Others tried to return them to the water, but the current itself dragged them to shore.

The biologist explained that in the case of the dead fish, this possibly derived from the presence of red tide. “Let us remember that there are some red tides that are visible and others that are not seen and since they were of different species, it is likely that they were due to a red tide outside the bay that cannot be seen and because of the current they arrived on our shore.”

The specialist added that there are many natural factors that generate this type of phenomenon. “Right now the temperature of the sea and the environment is already changing and that may be another cause. They are natural things that we cannot do anything against,” he stressed, at the same time that he asked to avoid eating any fish that are found on the beaches.

According to researchers from the University Center of the Coast, the presence of red tide in the bay is recorded this year from the end of March, a period that coincides with the presence of fish on the shore, but this phenomenon is merely natural. , “simply that it has caused concern by the distribution of videos and photographs on social networks,” adds Ramos Guerrero.

