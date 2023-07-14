Deadly Ambush in Jalisco Spurs Condemnation from the United Nations

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - UN Slams Governor, Mothers Defiant: The Deadly Jalisco Ambush That's Shocking the World! Discover the explosive incident that has rocked Jalisco and sparked outrage from the United Nations. Will the Governor's controversial decision to suspend missing persons searches stand? Learn how the local Mothers' group is defying the ban and why they're refusing to stop the search.
The Mexican state of Jalisco, where Puerto Vallarta is located, is in a state of shock following a deadly attack with explosives on Tuesday, July 11, in Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, that claimed six lives and left fourteen others injured. This incident has drawn international attention and condemnation, including a statement from the United Nations (UN).
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.