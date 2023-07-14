Deadly Ambush in Jalisco Spurs Condemnation from the United Nations

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - UN Slams Governor, Mothers Defiant: The Deadly Jalisco Ambush That's Shocking the World! Discover the explosive incident that has rocked Jalisco and sparked outrage from the United Nations. Will the Governor's controversial decision to suspend missing persons searches stand? Learn how the local Mothers' group is defying the ban and why they're refusing to stop the search.

The Mexican state of Jalisco, where Puerto Vallarta is located, is in a state of shock following a deadly attack with explosives on Tuesday, July 11, in Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, that claimed six lives and left fourteen others injured. This incident has drawn international attention and condemnation, including a statement from the United Nations (UN).

