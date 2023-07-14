Puerto Vallarta International Airport Wins Prestigious Distinction for Inclusive Tourism

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - They Scored a Stunning 91.76 – But It's Not About Grades, It's About Changing Lives! The Puerto Vallarta Airport just won an elite award for creating a flying experience that's Accessible, Dignified, and Agile (ADA) for all – especially those with disabilities. Find out how they're shattering barriers and reinventing air travel with their innovative inclusive programs.
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.