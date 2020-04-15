Deaths from coronavirus in Mexico: 74 people dead in the last 24-hours

The Ministry of Health (SSa) announced, in its daily press conference at the National Palace, that so far there are 5,399 confirmed coronaviruses in Mexico, as well as 406 deaths. Yesterday, the health authority reported 5,014 cases and 332 deaths, which means that there was an increase of 385 cases and 74 deaths in the past day.

José Alomía, General Director of Epidemiology of the SSa, explained the daily progress of COVID-19 in the country and the world at the conference that is held every day at 7:00 p.m., where he specified that the fatality rate on the world average remains at 6.3% and noted that the Americas region is gaining ground in new cases, as it rose 44 percent.

Regarding the deaths in Mexico, Alomía said that 90 additional suspicious deaths are being investigated in addition to the 406, since these had symptoms that coincide with that of COVID-19 but were not tested before their death. This means that the number of deaths from coronavirus in the country could be 496.

Among the confirmed patients, the highest number is found in the sectors ranging from 30 to 44 years old. Those between 25 and 29 years old and those between 45 and 49 years old are also about to exceed 400 confirmed cases for each age group.