Debanhi Escobar returns to her final resting place after being exhumed for third autopsy

After a quick forensic analysis that lasted less than a day, the body of Debanhi Susana was returned to her final resting place for the second time.

The body of the 18-year-old girl, who was found lifeless on April 21, was exhumed on Friday so that a team of independent forensic experts, headed by Guatemalan José Mario Nájera, could carry out a third autopsy to confirm conflicting causes of death presented by the autopsy carried out by the State Prosecutor’s Office and an independent review ordered by Debanhi’s family.

Last Friday morning, through a procedure that took two hours, the body was removed from the chapel located in the Panteón de Laguna de Labradores, in Galeana, a municipality located 250 kilometers south of Monterrey, and transferred in the afternoon to the Forensic Medical Service, at the University Hospital in Monterrey.

The exams were expected to take up to 72 hours, but Mario Escobar, the father of the deceased law student, said this morning that the tests ended at 4:00 a.m. this Saturday, so his daughter was taken back to the cemetery where she had been buried for the first time, on April 23.

In the community of Laguna de Labradores, after the burial, a mass was officiated to ask for the rest of the girl who left her house on Friday, April 8 and was last seen at dawn the next day.

Her body was later found at the bottom of a water tank at the Nueva Castilla Motel.

Given the doubts of the father, who mentioned that he had presented an alternative expert opinion in which it could be stated that Debanhi had been murdered, at the request of the Federal Government this third examination was carried out, which is expected to be the last in the body of the young woman.

It has not been mentioned when the results of this third cadaveric analysis will be revealed.

Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa rests once again in the mausoleum with two graves and six drawers where, according to Mario Escobar, he and his wife, originally from Galeana, are waiting to be buried there.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN