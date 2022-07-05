Puerto Vallarta expected to have second-highest occupancy rate in Mexico for summer season

During the summer vacation period, Puerto Vallarta will be the second tourist destination with the highest occupancy level, according to data from the Federal Tourism Secretariat (Sectur).

The federal agency pointed out that during July and August 2022, a hotel occupancy at the national level of 57.8 percent is estimated, this is 12.3 percentage points more compared to the same period in 2021, when 45.5 percent of general occupancy was registered.

The tourist destination with the highest occupancy rate will be Cancun with 73.6 percent, followed by Puerto Vallarta with 71.2 percent, and then Los Cabos with 67.3 percent.

The list is followed by destinations such as Mexico City, Puebla, Querétaro, Aguascalientes, Acapulco, and others.

For the summer vacation period, more than 51 million national and international tourists will travel through Mexico, detailed the Sectur, which estimated that only in July and August the arrival of 22,291,000 tourists are expected to arrive at hotels in the country, that is 14.5 percent more than in the same holiday period of 2021, and will represent a recovery of 92.3 percent in the arrival of tourists to hotels compared to the summer of 2019.

Of the tourists who will arrive at the hotel, 17,391,000 will be national tourists, which represents 78.0 percent of the total, and 4,899,000 will be foreigners, which is 22.0 percent.

In addition, he pointed out that it is estimated that this holiday season 26,748,000 national tourists and 2,726,000 more international tourists will stay in another form of lodging such as with family and friends, as well as second homes.

They highlighted that 9.1% of tourists, both domestic and foreign, are also expected to stay in shared economy accommodation.

