Debby Holiday & Her Live Band Bring ‘Rock ‘N’ Soul’ to Puerto Vallarta

The Queen of Music, Debby Holiday, is at Nacho Daddy with a Live Band and her fabulous new show, ‘Rock ‘N’ Soul’ featuring 10 Top 10 Billboard Hits. Don’t miss this exciting musical journey as Debbie thrills audiences with the music of David Bowie, Aretha Franklin, Led Zeppelin Tina Turner and more! Experience ‘Rock ‘N’ Soul’ Thursdays and Sundays with Debby and the band on Feb 20, 23, 27, Mar 1, 5 & 12 at 9 pm and a Special Early Show Mar 10 at 7:30 pm.

Debby Holiday has been involved in the music industry since she was a little girl. Her father, Jimmy Holiday co-wrote many hit songs including the worldwide smash “Put A Little Love In Your Heart.” Debby’s unique sound is a mixture of soul and rock. She started to write songs at the age of 13 and broke into the dance scene and the Billboard Top 10 in 2004 with her songs, “Dive” and “Half a Mile Away.”

Debby has shared the stage with legendary recording artists like John Waite and Rod Stewart, appearing on several television programs including The View, The Rosie O’Donnell Show and The David Letterman Show. During her career, Debby has toured and opened for rock superstars including Joe Walsh, Rod Stewart and Kiss.

Director, Del Shores of ‘Sordid Lives’ fame says, “Have you ever watched and heard a singer and your body literally has a physical reaction to the performance? Goosebumps? Chills? Heart racing? That’s what happens every time I hear Debby Holiday sing. Debby is a goddess, singing from her heart and from the depths of her soul. Debby LIVES her songs. It’s a religious experience, truly. And Debby is always a professional, working hard off stage before she steps into that spotlight to make each performance an event for her audience.”

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to hear a top performer in the music biz! Word is getting around town that this is one of the best shows of the season in Vallarta. Nacho Daddy is both honored and thrilled to feature Debby Holiday and her band.

Tickets for ‘Rock ‘N’ Soul’ are available at Nacho Daddy, 287 Basilio Badillo in Zona Romantica or online at nachodaddy.mx.

“You would be hard-pressed, in New York, Chicago, Branson, Las Vegas or LA, to find a cabaret show any more entertaining than Debby Holiday. From the first belt out of her mouth to the last, it is non-stop, amazing entertainment. This Girl can SAING!” Jim Davis