Dengue Outbreak Imminent in Puerto Vallarta Amid Explosion of Mosquito Population

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — The city of Puerto Vallarta is on the brink of a dengue fever outbreak, as cases of the disease are expected to skyrocket due to a sudden overpopulation of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the vector responsible for transmitting the virus. This alarming situation is being attributed to the proliferation of larvae in home hatcheries, according to Jaime Álvarez Zayas, director of the VIII Sanitary Region.

"There is an explosion of mosquitoes in the city," warned Álvarez Zayas, expressing grave concern over the fact that the situation has escalated despite concerted efforts to control the mosquito population.

