Crocodiles Swimming on the Beaches of Puerto Vallarta (VIDEOS)

August 6, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — Known for its picturesque landscapes and diverse environments, Puerto Vallarta is one of Mexico's premier beach destinations. But the stunning coastal city is making headlines for a reason other than its idyllic scenery: videos of crocodiles on its beaches are going viral.

These videos, shared widely on the TikTok platform, have captured the attention of millions, with the most viral showing a crocodile casually strolling along the beach's shores before entering the sea. As of now, this video alone has garnered more than three million views and prompted numerous comments from impressed tourists and locals.

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.



Trending News on PVDN

  • Puerto Vallarta Will Experience More Intense Rains as Hurricane Expected to Develop Off Jalisco CoastPuerto Vallarta Will Experience More Intense Rains as Hurricane Expected to Develop Off Jalisco Coast PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Pacific Coast of Mexico is expecting more rainfall ranging from Chiapas to Nayarit, including Jalisco, as extensive cloud cover prevails. The weather condition is compounded by the looming threat of another cyclone, forecasted to traverse close to the coast. Renowned meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López stated that tropical wave number…
  • Residents in Puerto Vallarta Attempt to Lynch Alleged Rapist Before Police IntervenedResidents in Puerto Vallarta Attempt to Lynch Alleged Rapist Before Police Intervened Quick Police Response Prevents Potential Lynching Incident in Palmar del Progreso Neighborhood. PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a shocking incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a subject accused of attempting to sexually abuse a woman was pursued and nearly lynched by an enraged mob in the Palmar del Progreso neighborhood of…
  • SEAPAL of Puerto Vallarta Announces all Neighborhoods have a steady supply of waterSEAPAL of Puerto Vallarta Announces all Neighborhoods have a steady supply of water PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Drinking Water, Drainage, and Sewerage System (SEAPAL) of Puerto Vallarta announced today that the municipality has successfully maintained a steady supply of water to all its neighborhoods. The previously reported intermittent service, mainly affecting the upper part of the El Pitillal delegation, has now been rectified. For months, countless locals…
  • Hurricane Dora Intensifies, Expected to Reach Category 3, Poses No Threat to Mexican CoastHurricane Dora Intensifies, Expected to Reach Category 3, Poses No Threat to Mexican Coast PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Water Commission (Conagua) reported that Hurricane Dora, now a Category 1 storm, was recorded approximately 840 kilometers south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, and 895 kilometers southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, as of 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2nd. The hurricane is currently showing maximum sustained winds…
  • Health Commission to Address Puerto Vallarta's Most Contaminated Beach Unsuitable for SwimmingHealth Commission to Address Puerto Vallarta’s Most Contaminated Beach Unsuitable for Swimming PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - With the onset of the summer holiday season, the Puerto Vallarta City Hall's Health Commission is stepping up to address concerns regarding the contamination of the popular Holi Beach, which last week was issued a warning as unsuitable for swimming. "We understand that health matters primarily rest with the State, but…
  • Twin 4.2 Magnitude Earthquakes Recorded Near Cihuatlán and Puerto Vallarta, No Damage ReportedTwin 4.2 Magnitude Earthquakes Recorded Near Cihuatlán and Puerto Vallarta, No Damage Reported PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - On Tuesday, two mild earthquakes, both registering a magnitude of 4.2, shook the western Mexican coast near Cihuatlán, Jalisco, according to the National Seismological Service (NSS). The first of the two seismic events occurred in the early hours, recorded at 03:58:15 local time, with its epicenter near the popular resort city…
  • Dengue Outbreak Imminent in Puerto Vallarta Amid Explosion of Mosquito PopulationDengue Outbreak Imminent in Puerto Vallarta Amid Explosion of Mosquito Population PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — The city of Puerto Vallarta is on the brink of a dengue fever outbreak, as cases of the disease are expected to skyrocket due to a sudden overpopulation of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the vector responsible for transmitting the virus. This alarming situation is being attributed to the proliferation of larvae…
  • Crocodiles Swimming on the Beaches of Puerto Vallarta (VIDEOS)Crocodiles Swimming on the Beaches of Puerto Vallarta (VIDEOS) PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — Known for its picturesque landscapes and diverse environments, Puerto Vallarta is one of Mexico's premier beach destinations. But the stunning coastal city is making headlines for a reason other than its idyllic scenery: videos of crocodiles on its beaches are going viral. These videos, shared widely on the TikTok platform, have…
  • UNAM Recommends the Return to Face Masks After an Uptick in New COVID Cases in MexicoUNAM Recommends the Return to Face Masks After an Uptick in New COVID Cases in Mexico PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) issued a statement on Monday, expressing concern about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. While the numbers of hospitalizations, deaths, and viral variants remain stable, the university is advising students to don masks, particularly in crowded and indoor settings. The call to action comes…
  • Weather Forecast for Puerto Vallarta, August 3, 2023: Balmy Breezes and Mixed SkiesWeather Forecast for Puerto Vallarta, August 3, 2023: Balmy Breezes and Mixed Skies PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Get ready, residents and visitors of Puerto Vallarta, for a warm and slightly breezy Thursday, with the possibility of intermittent showers to grace your day. Here's the full weather outlook. Thermometers will be marking a high of 33 degrees Celsius today, so light clothing and a cap are certainly recommended for…