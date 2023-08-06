Crocodiles Swimming on the Beaches of Puerto Vallarta (VIDEOS)

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — Known for its picturesque landscapes and diverse environments, Puerto Vallarta is one of Mexico's premier beach destinations. But the stunning coastal city is making headlines for a reason other than its idyllic scenery: videos of crocodiles on its beaches are going viral.

These videos, shared widely on the TikTok platform, have captured the attention of millions, with the most viral showing a crocodile casually strolling along the beach's shores before entering the sea. As of now, this video alone has garnered more than three million views and prompted numerous comments from impressed tourists and locals.

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.