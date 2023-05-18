Despite Protests, SEAPAL Plans to Continue Mismaloya River Dam Project in South Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Rigoberto Velázquez Navarro, Operational Director of SEAPAL, Puerto Vallarta's Water Drainage and Sewerage System, confirmed intentions to construct a dam or reservoir on the Mismaloya river. This project aims to boost the availability of drinking water in the municipality's southern region, an initiative that faced initial resistance from local residents who impeded the equipment's arrival on site.

SEAPAL's current purification system operates at a capacity of twenty liters per second. The intent is to double this, addressing the growing demand for water in the area. "The goal is to . . .