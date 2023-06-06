Details Accounced For “Al Calor del Mariachi, Summer Festival” in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA - Music, culture, and celebration will fill the air in Puerto Vallarta as the city hosts the "Al Calor del Mariachi, Summer Festival" from June 25 to July 1. This week-long event will showcase an array of mariachi groups from across Mexico and beyond, featuring workshops, concerts, exhibitions, and other activities, aimed at boosting the region's tourism.
Ángel Martínez, Director of Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán and promoter of the festival, said at a press conference that groups from Puerto Vallarta, Bahía de Banderas, Cabo Corrientes, and Mascota, as well as from Monterrey . . .
For less than 10 cents a day, you can join our local news site and stay informed with daily news coverage that matters in Puerto Vallarta and around Mexico. Your $29.99 yearly subscription supports local journalism, providing you with exclusive features, ex-pat podcasts and stories, investigative reports, our newsletter, and the news with fewer ads. By subscribing, you're not just staying informed, you're investing in local news. Join us today and be a part of the PVDN story.
Trending News on PVDN
- The Connection Between the Jalisco Cartel, Missing Employees at Call Center, 45 Bags of Body Parts, Timeshare Scams, and American Tourists PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - More than a week after the initial disappearance of eight young workers at a call center in Zapopan, Jalisco, the case continues to be shrouded in mystery, leaving families distraught and demanding answers. The Jalisco Prosecutor's Office has made little progress in the investigation, according to the relatives of the missing…
- Shocking Case of Animal Abuse in Mexico: Man Throws Dog into Boiling Fry Oil PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A disturbing incident of animal abuse has sent shockwaves throughout Mexico, as a man allegedly threw a dog into a pot of boiling oil, resulting in the animal's tragic death. Authorities have detained the suspect for the assault on the dog and have issued an additional arrest warrant on charges of…
- Thrill-Seeking Tourist in Puerto Vallarta is Rescued After Parachute Accident on Los Muertos Beach Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A woman was rescued after her parachute got entangled in a palm tree on the popular Los Muertos Beach in an incident that highlighted a growing concern over the lack of regulation in tourist activities in Puerto Vallarta. The incident unfolded during one of the city's burgeoning recreational pursuits frequently indulged…
- Popocatépetl Volcano Activity Continues; June 5, 2023 Monitoring Update PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In the latest updates from the monitoring systems of the Popocatépetl volcano, 108 exhalations were recorded in the last 24 hours, accompanied by water vapor, volcanic gases, and minor quantities of ash. The monitoring systems also registered 51 minutes of tremor segments, ranging from low to moderate amplitude and high frequency.…
- Buried Body Found Near Home of Man Who Went Missing at Puerto Vallarta Pride PUERTO VALLARTA - This Monday morning, a gruesome discovery of a half-buried body was made on a property located adjacent to the home of Ruben Michel, a young man who has been missing since May 25. Michel, a deaf-mute member of the LGBTQ+ community, vanished following the Vallarta Pride event. Municipal Police were alerted to…
- It’s Getting a Little More Expensive for Americans Living in Mexico, Peso Surges to Over Seven-Year High Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Mexican peso reached its highest level in more than seven years on Friday, June 2, driven by positive employment data from the United States. The country's stock market also experienced a notable rise as fears of a recession in the US diminished. At the close of trading, the peso was…
- Volaris Maintains Regular Operations in Puerto Vallarta Despite Strike Threat PUERTO VALLARTA - Amid threats of a work stoppage by Volaris employees early this Monday, operations at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport have continued as usual, as reported by the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP). According to official statements from the airline, as of 9:00 a.m. on Monday, June 5, Volaris has operated 77 flights…
- Popocatépetl Volcano Exhibits Increased Activity; Yellow Phase 3 Alert Continues PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In the past 24 hours, heightened activity was recorded from Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano, with an alarming 315 exhalations detected, accompanied by water vapor, other volcanic gases, and ash, according to the Scientific Advisory Committee (CCA) of the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC). Monitoring systems in place around the active stratovolcano also…
- Puerto Vallarta Celebrates 105 Years as Municipality, 55 as City with Grand Anniversary Celebration PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta, one of the nation's favorite tourist destinations, celebrated the 105th anniversary of its elevation to a municipality and its 55th year as a city with a solemn session held in the central courtyard of the city's presidency. Presiding over the commemorative event was Mayor, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez,…
- Mother Pleads for Expedited Investigation into Disappearance of Son Following Vallarta Pride Celebration PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – One week after the disappearance of 32-year-old Michel Rubén Castro Guizar, who attended the Vallarta Pride celebration in Puerto Vallarta, his mother Bacilia Guizar pleads with authorities to accelerate the investigation and search efforts. In an emotional press conference outside her house at 114 March 18th Street, October 12th neighborhood, Guizar…