Details Accounced For “Al Calor del Mariachi, Summer Festival” in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA - Music, culture, and celebration will fill the air in Puerto Vallarta as the city hosts the "Al Calor del Mariachi, Summer Festival" from June 25 to July 1. This week-long event will showcase an array of mariachi groups from across Mexico and beyond, featuring workshops, concerts, exhibitions, and other activities, aimed at boosting the region's tourism.

Ángel Martínez, Director of Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán and promoter of the festival, said at a press conference that groups from Puerto Vallarta, Bahía de Banderas, Cabo Corrientes, and Mascota, as well as from Monterrey . . .