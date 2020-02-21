Diana Villamonte Delivers A Thrilling Performance of ‘Whitney & Tina’

Panama native, Diana Villamonte is a star and one of the all-time top-performing artists of Puerto Vallarta. Her shows are always in constant demand because her performances are so electrifying! Puerto Vallarta is extremely fortunate to have this up-and-coming artist share her incredible talent here. Performing two shows at The Red Room each week this season, Diana Villamonte delivers ‘Beyond Motown’ every Monday at 7:30 pm and ‘Whitney and Tina’ each Friday at 5:00 pm.

Last week, I attended Diana’s ‘Whitney and Tina’ performance and was thoroughly entertained by the show. Singing many of the hits of these music legends, Diana put on a performance that dazzled her audience. With 2 very professional backup singers, each song was performed to perfection with gorgeous soaring notes and sweet harmonies. Dedicated to the memory of Whitney Houston, Diana put everything into her performance.

Throughout the evening, Diana shared Whitney favorites like, “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” “I’m Every Woman,” “I Want to Dance With Somebody,” “I Get So Emotional,” “He Fills Me Up,” “The Greatest Love” and more. She also presented well-known Tina Turner songs like “Proud Mary,” “River Deep Mountain High” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” Another highlight of the night was a duet by Daniela Treviño and Diana singing, “Miracle.” Daniela Treviño is another fantastic Act2 performer, starring in 2 shows a week this season.

In her 4th year of performing in Puerto Vallarta, Diana Villamonte possesses all the attributes of a rising musical star. Her singing is breathtaking. Her stage presence is phenomenal, with just the right balance of confidence, poise, dance and audience interaction. A student of ballet, modeling, theater and voice since age 10, Diana won the Karaoke World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden in 2014. She has also appeared on television shows in Mexico and Central America as well as winning runner-up status on ‘The Voice of Vallarta’ and in the National Competition, ‘The Voice of Mexico.’

Danny Minnini, Act2PV’s founding director, recognized Diana’s tremendous potential as a performer and with his entertainment producer, Alfonso Lopez has continued to create smash hit shows for her! People are always asking, “What’s next for Diana Villamonte?” Great things, I’m sure! But we are all thankful that she is still performing in Vallarta at The Red Room, in 2 fabulous weekly shows that we can enjoy over and over again.

As Diana’s “Whitney and Tina’ performance came to a close last week, we begged for one more song and were rewarded with a love song written by Dolly Parton. “I Will Always Love You,” expressed what we were all feeling. We love Diana and we love how she brought the music of 2 great stars together in this beautiful performance!

Make sure to see ‘Beyond Motown’ Mondays at 7:30 pm and ‘Whitney and Tina’ Fridays at 5 pm. Both shows are top tier entertainment that you won’t want to miss! Come see Puerto Vallarta ’s own superstar of music and you’ll understand why Diana’s performances are so popular! For information and tickets, go to www.act2pv.com.