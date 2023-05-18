Diary of a Gringo in Puerto Vallarta: Lost in Translation

As the sun began to rise over Puerto Vallarta, bathing the picturesque town in a golden glow, My excitement was already at its peak. It was my first day living in Puerto Vallarta. I had dreamt about this moment, living in a vibrant foreign town, for so long, and it was finally here. I took a deep breath, inhaling the unique morning aroma of fresh tortillas and brewing coffee mixed with the salty sea breeze. My heart fluttered with anticipation; today, I would finally immerse myself in the local culture. I jumped out of bed and said 'OK Dave . . .