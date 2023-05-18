Mexico Officially Forms State-Run Airline

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Mexican government officially announced on Thursday, May 18, the establishment of the Mexican State Airline, according to the decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). The Ministry of National Defense will oversee the airline's operations.

The Congress had approved the army's plans for the creation of the new airline, with 64 votes for, one abstention, and zero against, on April 29. The new entity will operate under the Mexicana de Aviación brand and will utilize the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) as its primary hub.