Disney Cruises return to Puerto Vallarta in November

Disney Cruise Line has announced that its Disney Wonder cruise ship will begin sailing again from October 1, 2021, and will arrive in Puerto Vallarta in November.

The first cruise will set sail from San Diego, with three-night cruises with a stopover in Ensenada, Mexico, and four-night cruises with a stopover in Cabo San Lucas.

By November 5, 2021, the Disney Wonder will depart San Diego on a 14-night trip through the Panama Canal to Galveston, Texas, with stops in Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Cartagena, and Cozumel.

Passengers under the age of 11 can not be vaccinated but should take a pre-trip rapid PCR test or laboratory PCR test for Covid 19, as well as a rapid Covid 19 test upon boarding. Passengers 12 and older must be fully vaccinated to board Disney Cruises.

Currently, the CDC recommends that some high-risk passengers avoid cruising.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN