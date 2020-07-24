Dwight Blake and friends Create “Feeding 100 Families At A Time” to Help Banderas Bay Families

Feeding 100 Families was created in an effort to help some of the most vulnerable families in Puerto Vallarta and Bahia de Banderas, who have been terribly affected by the Covid 19 Pandemic.

For those who’ve had the pleasure to visit Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and/or those who live here permanently, we can agree that the area depends 100% on tourism to survive and to provide for families. As a result of Covid 19, there’s been a dramatic drop in tourism that has been devastating, due to travel restrictions and health emergency.

Feeding 100 Families is geared toward reaching those affected families in the inner communities, where current aid and food supplies rarely make it. This is a charity/food bank dedicated to assisting families who’ve been affected by the epidemic Covid 19, which has depleted the Tourism in the cities of Puerto Vallarta & Bahia de Banderas and have taken away jobs. The charity is an outreach to help those families AS MUCH AS THE DONATIONS permit.

The main focus of Feeding 100 Families is on the “Inner communities” where current aid and food supplies rarely make it and because of the lack of resources for those families. The charity provides 100 bags of food supplies or a warm meal EVERY 2 weeks for over 15 different inner-communities.

The individuals in charge of the foundation are Dwight Blake & Lucia Guzman of Dwight Blake Entertainment, Marcelo Martin & Pamela Martin of La Patagonia Restaurant Argentina and Billaly Inurrigarro & Sasha Inurigarro of Hecho en Mexico Pastries. They have joined forces to extend their expertise, time and kindness to make this outreach a reality. Dwight Blake explains, “As many of us are immigrants to Mexico, we’ve fallen in love with the country and its people, and are dedicated to helping the Mexican people in whatever way we can. We can’t do this alone, so we ask you to consider donating whatever you can to these beautiful families.’

Here is how it works:

Feeding 100 Families works together with “DIF” (Desarrollo Integral de la Familia), a government agency helping underprivileged families. Feeding 100 Families (on a rotating basis) donates and delivers to 100 families AT A TIME who are in the DIF registry. DIF directs the charity to communities (who are more vulnerable and are in need) and informs the community leaders of the date and time Feeding 100 Families will arrive. An area is prepared and the community is advised on the safety protocols.

A typical family (4 members in the household) can survive on USD $25-30 per week and may even stretch a bit beyond this. The charity provides basic food supplies such as Rice, Flour, Sugar, milk, Cereal, toilet paper, soap.

If you would like to sponsor or be an ANGEL for one or more of these families, a link is provided below. The smiles that are seen on the faces every time a meal is shared or a bag of groceries is given , are just breathtaking and heartbreaking at the same time.

An ANGEL Donor is someone who commits to donating USD$60 dollar every month or $30 dollar every two weeks.

With your help, Feeding 100 Families can continue the great work that they’ve begun. Hopefully, this assistance won’t be needed for an indefinite time, but considering the scope of this pandemic, it’s highly unlikely that this need will end soon. It is expected that some of these families will be without jobs for a very long time. We continue to hope and pray for the best and encourage you to help with this very worthy effort.

You may donate here: https://www.paypal.me/feeding100families