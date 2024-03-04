Efforts to Reduce Interactions Between Crocodiles and Humans in Puerto Vallarta

In the scenic but increasingly urbanized settings of Puerto Vallarta and the municipality of Bahía de Banderas, the local populace and tourists are facing an unavoidable reality: the constant presence of crocodiles. As native inhabitants of these regions, crocodiles are frequently coming into contact with humans, leading to a series of interactions that, in some cases, have proven to be fatal. Specialists are now intensifying efforts to minimize these encounters, which are prevalent across this specific area of the Pacific, as well as in other parts of Mexico such as the coast of Oaxaca, Pinotepa Nacional, Cancún, and Tampico in Tamaulipas.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.