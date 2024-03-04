Oaxaca Cheese Gains Global Recognition Amid Artisanal Cheese Revival

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - Oaxaca cheese, also known as 'quesillo,' has recently surged in popularity on social networks following its inclusion in the World of Statistics' list of the top cheeses globally. The artisanal Mexican cheese secured the fifth position in the 2023 rankings, surrounded predominantly by Italian varieties and one Portuguese cheese. However, a clarification arose as the initial list was based on TasteAtlas, a food and beverage guide, which had ranked the cheese in the same position in February 2023. By 2024, Oaxaca cheese maintained its esteemed status, albeit at the 15th spot.

