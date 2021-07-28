Eleven businesses in Puerto Vallarta closed for violating COVID-19 protocols

At least eleven establishments in Puerto Vallarta have been closed for failing to comply with biosecurity measures, according to personnel from the Inspection and Regulations Directorate in the city.

Just last weekend there were six closures of various establishments for failing to comply with municipal provisions and regulations.

José Juan Velázquez Hernández, head of the agency, explained that there were four closed nightclubs and bars, as well as two restaurant-bars located in various areas of the tourist strip, which did not respect the allowed capacity and sanitary protocols.

Among the non-compliance, there were also violations for exceeding the closing time, and one not having the municipal operating license, he added.

Current COVID-19 data in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,638 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 1,154 active cases.

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 100% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients, while the local IMSS Hospital is at 91% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the General Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 78% occupancy.

Holiday celebrations canceled

The State of Jalisco, where Puerto Vallarta is located, has announced that Día de Muertos and Independence Day celebrations throughout the state have been canceled due to the third wave of COVID-19 gripping the state.

The Governor also announced that new restrictions in maximum occupancy at restaurants, bars, and clubs would be announced this week.

