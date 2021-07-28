Coronavirus in Mexico; July 27, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) in Mexico released daily data on the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico. Through the daily report, it indicated that this Tuesday, July 27, 484 deaths and 17,408 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

This is the highest number of cases reported in one day since January 2021, when the country was going through the second epidemic wave of COVID-19.

With these figures, 2,771,846 infections and 239,079 deaths are caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic.

Regarding active cases, the people who presented symptoms of coronavirus in the last 14 days, Mexico City ranks first, with 32,245 active cases, followed by the State of Mexico, with 10,599; Jalisco, with 5,798; Nuevo León, with 5,206; Veracruz, with 4,243; Sinaloa, with 3,534; Quintana Roo, with 3,327; Tabasco, with 3,006; and Guerrero, with 2,782.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 319 infections in a single day and no new deaths were recorded. There has been a total of 2,006 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,422 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 41% compared to the previous seven-day period.

Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,738 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 1,218 active cases.

Business Closures in Puerto Vallarta

At least eleven establishments in Puerto Vallarta have been closed for failing to comply with biosecurity measures, according to personnel from the Inspection and Regulations Directorate in the city.

Just last weekend there were six closures of various establishments for failing to comply with municipal provisions and regulations. Read Story

Naval Hospital and IMSS Puerto Vallarta Reach 100% Occupancy

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 100% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients, and the local IMSS Hospital is also at 100% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the General Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 86% occupancy.

