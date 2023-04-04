Emergency Operations Center Installed for Holy Week and Easter in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – As part of the preparations for Holy Week and Easter 2023, the Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters has established an Emergency Operations Center that will operate 24/7. The center will serve as a hub for coordinating efforts among different levels of government to ensure the safety of people and prevent potential risks.
Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Andrade, the head of the agency, stated that the program will continue until April 16, before the return of students to the classrooms. In Puerto Vallarta, an operation has been devised to reinforce the presence of lifeguards and tourist police on the beaches, as per the instructions of Mayor Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez. The top priority is to ensure that visitors feel at home, have fun, and enjoy the peace and security that few other tourist destinations in Mexico can offer.
“We will deploy 150 personnel across the city, including on the beaches, rivers and streams, and the urban areas that have a significant impact on us. Our focus will be on the busiest beaches such as Los Muertos, Palmares, Camarones, Holi, and others from Boca de Tomates to Boca de Tomatlán, where we will have around 50 personnel stationed, including lifeguards,” Castillón Andrade said.
To ensure efficient operations, the agency will deploy vehicles and equipment in different areas of the city, including the beaches, highways, boardwalk, and religious centers where Stations of the Cross are traditionally held on Friday of Holy Week. Additionally, operational resources will be distributed to various Civil Protection and Firefighters bases for a more effective response to any report.
“We will remain vigilant and work in collaboration with municipal, state, and federal agencies to address any emergencies. We will work closely with Public Security, Regulations, Public Services, DIF, and in coordination with the Bahía de Banderas municipality,” Castillón Andrade said.
He emphasized that camping on the beaches would be prohibited, and his team members would encourage bathers always to seek advice from the lifeguards and inquire about the sea conditions. “We all want to achieve a harmonious balance, and with everyone informed, we can achieve better results,” he added.
Trending news on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta increases security on beaches and tourist areas Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta Civil Protection and Fire Unit has deployed almost 150 personnel to ensure the safety of visitors during the Holy Week and Easter holiday period in 2023. The officers will be working in two shifts and will be responsible for surveillance on the beaches, urban areas, and highways of…
- Four people shot dead in the hotel zone of Cancun This story was updated to reflect the reported dead as four after an additional body was found. The original report indicated three shot. Cancun, Mexico (PVDN) – Authorities have discovered the bodies of four individuals on the beach of the upscale Fiesta Americana Condesa hotel in Cancun, a highly popular tourist destination in Mexico. The…
- American tourist in Puerto Vallarta goes too far to immerse himself in Mexican Culture Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – In a bizarre incident, an American tourist was found roaming the Malecon in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico dressed as a giant taco, claiming to be “living his best life.” Eyewitnesses reported that the tourist, whose identity has not been revealed, was spotted wandering around the popular tourist destination in a taco costume,…
- Buying a Condo in Puerto Vallarta: Key Factors to Consider Puerto Vallarta is a beautiful coastal city in Mexico that has become increasingly popular as a vacation destination in recent years. With its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich culture, it’s no wonder that many people are considering purchasing a condo in Puerto Vallarta. However, like any real estate purchase, buying a condo in Puerto…
- Puerto Vallarta records a 43% increase in foreign tourist arrivals in the first months of 2023 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta airport received 430,713 international tourists, this is 43.1% more than what was observed during the first two months of 2022