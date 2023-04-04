Emergency Operations Center Installed for Holy Week and Easter in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – As part of the preparations for Holy Week and Easter 2023, the Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters has established an Emergency Operations Center that will operate 24/7. The center will serve as a hub for coordinating efforts among different levels of government to ensure the safety of people and prevent potential risks.

Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Andrade, the head of the agency, stated that the program will continue until April 16, before the return of students to the classrooms. In Puerto Vallarta, an operation has been devised to reinforce the presence of lifeguards and tourist police on the beaches, as per the instructions of Mayor Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez. The top priority is to ensure that visitors feel at home, have fun, and enjoy the peace and security that few other tourist destinations in Mexico can offer.

“We will deploy 150 personnel across the city, including on the beaches, rivers and streams, and the urban areas that have a significant impact on us. Our focus will be on the busiest beaches such as Los Muertos, Palmares, Camarones, Holi, and others from Boca de Tomates to Boca de Tomatlán, where we will have around 50 personnel stationed, including lifeguards,” Castillón Andrade said.

To ensure efficient operations, the agency will deploy vehicles and equipment in different areas of the city, including the beaches, highways, boardwalk, and religious centers where Stations of the Cross are traditionally held on Friday of Holy Week. Additionally, operational resources will be distributed to various Civil Protection and Firefighters bases for a more effective response to any report.

“We will remain vigilant and work in collaboration with municipal, state, and federal agencies to address any emergencies. We will work closely with Public Security, Regulations, Public Services, DIF, and in coordination with the Bahía de Banderas municipality,” Castillón Andrade said.

He emphasized that camping on the beaches would be prohibited, and his team members would encourage bathers always to seek advice from the lifeguards and inquire about the sea conditions. “We all want to achieve a harmonious balance, and with everyone informed, we can achieve better results,” he added.

