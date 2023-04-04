Hot air balloon flights canceled in San Miguel de Allende after accident kills two in Teotihuacán

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – A recent hot air balloon accident near Teotihuacán, in the State of Mexico, which left two people dead and one minor injured, has resulted in repercussions for similar tourist attractions in Mexico. As a result of the accident, hot air balloon flights have been canceled in San Miguel Allende, Guanajuato.

The incident, which was captured on camera, has raised concerns about the safety of hot air balloon rides in the area, particularly as similar incidents have occurred in the past. The injured minor has been admitted to a children’s hospital in Toluca for treatment of first and second-degree burns, as well as a fractured humerus.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) has expressed its concern about the lack of control over the growth of tourist service companies that offer hot air balloon rides, putting both tourists and service providers at risk.

In response to the accident, the government of San Miguel de Allende has announced the cancellation of hot air balloon flights until further notice, in order to prevent an incident like the one that occurred near Teotihuacán.

The mayor of San Miguel de Allende has stated that expert advice will be sought to integrate safety and risk aspects into precise technical regulations, which will take into account the necessary training for balloon drivers.

Although balloon flights are a popular tourist attraction in San Miguel de Allende, the mayor acknowledged that they are not properly regulated and that more work should have been done on the security issue.

The Festival Internacional del Globo, also known as FIG, is an annual hot air balloon festival that takes place in the city of León, Guanajuato, Mexico, in the same state as San Miguel de Allende. It is one of the most important and popular events in Mexico and attracts visitors from all over the world.

The festival began in 2002 with just 27 balloons and has since grown to become the largest balloon festival in Latin America, with over 200 balloons participating each year. The festival takes place over four days in November and includes hot air balloon flights, night glows, musical performances, fireworks shows, and a variety of food and drink vendors.

During the festival, visitors can take a hot air balloon ride and soar above the city of León, experiencing breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and countryside. They can also watch as the balloons inflate and take off, participate in games and activities, and enjoy the festive atmosphere of the event.

The festival is a major tourism draw for León and the surrounding region, and has helped to promote hot air ballooning as a sport and leisure activity in Mexico. It is a truly unique and unforgettable experience that combines the beauty of hot air balloons with the culture and hospitality of Mexico.

Trending news on PVDN