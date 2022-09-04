VACATION RENTALS

Expect intense rains, winds, and high waves in Puerto Vallarta Monday and Tuesday

September 3, 2022
, , ,
,

The possible tropical cyclone in the Pacific Ocean will move parallel to the coasts of Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco, heading towards Baja California Sur and gradually intensifying. If the storm reaches tropical storm status, as predicted, it will take on the name Kay.

On its way . . .


Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms