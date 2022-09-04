Expect intense rains, winds, and high waves in Puerto Vallarta Monday and Tuesday

The possible tropical cyclone in the Pacific Ocean will move parallel to the coasts of Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco, heading towards Baja California Sur and gradually intensifying. If the storm reaches tropical storm status, as predicted, it will take on the name Kay.
On its way . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUPPORTER ****
PVDN Supporters help local and independent news publishers for .06 cents every day.
If you are currently a supporter, login here
If you wish to support this news site with a yearly contribution of $25 USD and access this article, our newsletter, and emergency alerts for Puerto Vallarta, please subscribe here