Expect road chaos in Puerto Vallarta; 30,000 tourists expected to arrive by car and bus this weekend

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – During this vacation period, Puerto Vallarta is anticipated to welcome up to 30,000 tourists arriving by land alone, according to Carlos Munguía, the manager of the city’s bus terminal.

Munguía’s data reveals a significant increase in the number of passengers coming into the city, as well as those leaving for various destinations.

“Frequencies can rise between 50 and 100 percent, depending on the specific time and origin,” Munguía clarified.

The primary sources of incoming passengers, according to Munguía, include Guadalajara, El Bajío, Querétaro, and Mexico City, as well as other beach destinations like Mazatlán and Manzanillo.

As for the preferred destinations of Vallarta travelers this season, Guadalajara and El Bajío are among the top choices, in addition to the northern part of the country.

The city is expected to break historical records this holiday season, and to accommodate this influx, the Central Bus Terminal has undergone renovations and space improvements to enhance the experience for users.

Semana Santa is one of the busiest periods of the year for Puerto Vallarta, attracting a significant number of visitors from Mexico and abroad. During this time, the city is bustling with activity, and the streets are filled with locals and tourists alike.

One of the main attractions during Semana Santa is the beach. The warm weather waters of the Pacific Ocean make Puerto Vallarta an ideal destination for those looking to soak up the sun and enjoy some beach time. Many tourists flock to the beaches during the day, while others prefer to enjoy the nightlife in the city’s bars and clubs.

In addition to the beach, Semana Santa is also a time for religious observances. The city’s churches and cathedrals hold special masses and processions throughout the week, attracting both locals and tourists who wish to participate in these traditions.

The popularity of Puerto Vallarta during Semana Santa is not limited to the city’s beaches and religious observances. Many restaurants and cafes offer special menus and promotions during this time, and there are often cultural events and music festivals taking place as well.

However, with the popularity of Semana Santa also comes some drawbacks. The city can become overcrowded, and prices for accommodation and other services tend to rise during this time. Visitors should be prepared for longer lines and wait times and plan their travel accordingly.

Trending news on PVDN