Explosion at Popocatepetl volcano spreads ash in Mexico City

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of Mexico City reported that due to the recent activity of Popocatépetl volcano, ash fall is expected in the Iztapalapa, Milpa Alta, Tláhuac, Tlalpan, and Xochimilco in Mexico City.

He recommended that people in the named areas who go out, should keep their nose and mouth covered with a handkerchief and clean their eyes and throat with plain water, as well as wearing glasses instead of contact lenses, to avoid possible irritation.

The Popocatepetl volcano registered an explosion at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday that produced a column 2.2 kilometers high, the highest in recent hours, and there have been five explosions in the past 24-hours, according to the National Center for Disaster Prevention ( Cenapred).

The coordination of Civil Protection of the State of Mexico reported ash fall in the Mexican municipalities of Amecameca, Ayapango, Cocotitlán, Ozumba, Temamatla, Tenango del Aire and Tlalmanalco.

In the last 24 hours, the monitoring systems of the Popocatepetl volcano have detected 89 exhalations, accompanied by volcanic gases and slight amounts of ash. The strongest explosion was recorded today at 10:15 am that produced a column of 2,200 meters, reported the Cenapred.

110 minutes of tremors from low to medium amplitude were also recorded. Additionally, there were five explosions, two moderate yesterday at 6:11 PM and 11:50 PM and three small ones, two yesterday at 6:18 PM and 8:55 PM, and one today at 6:36 AM.

At 11:00 a.m., the volcano was observed with a small emission of water vapor in a northwesterly direction.

Local governments in the southeastern region of the State of Mexico have made community tours to advise residents not to engage in outdoor activities, to cover their eyes, nose, and mouth if they are going out into the open, as well as to close windows and doors and stay in their homes as long as possible.

The Cenapred warned the population not to approach the volcano and especially the crater, due to the danger posed by falling ballistic fragments and in case of heavy rains, to stay away from the bottom of ravines due to the danger of mud and debris flows.

The Popocatépetl Volcanic Warning Traffic Light is in Yellow Phase 2.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN