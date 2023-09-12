Extreme Heat in Puerto Vallarta in Coming Days

PUERTO VALLARTA – Residents and tourists in Puerto Vallarta are bracing themselves for searing heat, as temperatures are expected to soar up to 35 degrees in the shade, potentially feeling like a scorching 40 degrees or more. This alarming weather update comes after an atmospheric event named "Dorsal."

According to meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, the Dorsal phenomenon results from dry air entering the atmosphere. Since the morning of Tuesday, September 12, a swath of this dry air has blanketed the Mexican Republic from northeast to southwest.

"The dryness originates from the Gulf of . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.