“Extremely Dangerous” Category 4 Hurricane Lidia Heads Toward Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — Hurricane Lidia escalated swiftly into a menacing Category 4 storm on Tuesday, alarming authorities and placing tourist hotspots, including Puerto Vallarta, on high alert, according to reports from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

At 3:30 p.m., the hurricane was centered approximately 175 kilometers southwest of Puerto Vallarta, one of Mexico's leading tourist destinations, and loomed off the shores of the states of Jalisco and Colima.

Jalisco Government Takes Precautionary Measures

In anticipation of the formidable natural phenomenon, the government of Jalisco has extended the list of municipalities deemed at . . .

