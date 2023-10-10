Hurricane Lidia Expected to Make Landfall as a Category 4 in Puerto Vallarta, NOAA Warns

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Miami National Hurricane Center, an arm of the United States' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), has issued a critical advisory forecasting that Hurricane Lidia will make landfall today as a Category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale. The landfall is expected to occur between Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, significantly impacting the central-western region of Mexico.
According to the latest update, the phenomenon is anticipated to strike "close to dusk" this afternoon with damaging effects. NOAA warns that the hurricane will bring "hurricane-force winds and rains with . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.