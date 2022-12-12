Federal authorities seize armored vehicles and arsenal in Puerto Vallarta

Federal authorities seized armored vehicles and an arsenal in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta.
According to the Public Ministry of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in Jalisco, a search warrant was executed, granted by the District Control Judge Specialized in the Accusatory Criminal System, for . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
Support local and independent news for less than .08 cents a day!
If you are currently a supporter, login here
If you wish to support this independent and local news site with a yearly contribution of $29.99 USD (.08 cents a day) and access this article, and many more please subscribe here!
Subscriptions Include:
- Access to all PVDN content
- No Ads
- Newsletter (4-6 every week)
- Emergency alerts for life-threatening events in Puerto Vallarta
To help support this website, 80% of all articles on PVDN are reserved for subscribers. You can learn more about PVDN and me here.