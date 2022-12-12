VACATION RENTALS

Federal authorities seize armored vehicles and arsenal in Puerto Vallarta

December 12, 2022
Federal authorities seized armored vehicles and an arsenal in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta.

According to the Public Ministry of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in Jalisco, a search warrant was executed, granted by the District Control Judge Specialized in the Accusatory Criminal System, for . . .

