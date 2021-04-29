Final chance to see”Prince: Let’s Go Crazy” starring Tonny Kenneth this Friday at The Palm Cabaret

One of Vallarta’s newest musical stars, Tonny Kenneth debuted his all-new production this season dedicated to the one and only “PRINCE.” “Let’s Go Crazy” is a spectacular tribute to this legendary music artist, produced and directed by Tonny Kenneth and choreographed by Sebastian Coronel.

This show is a roller coaster of emotions through song, visuals and dance moves. “Let’s Go Crazy” finishes its run for the season this Friday night (April 30th) at 9 pm at The Palm Cabaret.

Tonny Kenneth is originally from Panama where his career as a singer, songwriter & producer began. He was the lead singer in a popular rock band called “BlessNight” which opened for Shakira & Bryan Ray. He won KWC Panama and went to represent his country in a Finland talent competition placing in the top 10. From there he won “singer of the year” in Los Angeles at an iPop convention.

In 2019 he traveled to Puerto Vallarta as part of “Dream Voice” and immediately found his way into the music scene here. He starred in and produced his own show “Sugar Spice” at Incanto Teatro to a sold-out run, which was ultimately cut short by the lockdown. He used his downtime to produce “Let’s Go Crazy” a truly original and exciting tribute to PRINCE.

This thrilling production will blow you away. Tonny’s voice, his stage presence, his dancing and his incredible energy all adding up to a musical tribute you won’t soon forget!

When the COVID19 lockdown began, Tonny was in the middle of his first Vallarta production “Sugar and Spice.” When the show ended, people urged him to develop a Prince Tribute Show. So during the quarantine, Tonny devoted himself to know more about Prince. The more he studied Prince the more excited he became at developing a tribute to his life. Putting together the playlist was awesome and becoming the persona of this amazing superstar was both a challenge and a privilege. Tonny was impressed at how mesmerizing Prince was in front of the camera. “His presence and unique style, were something I connected with immediately.”

“Let’s Go Crazy” is a show full of non-stop energy, fantastic visuals, impressive costume changes, thrilling choreography, as Tonny Kenneth sings Prince’s greatest hits. You will be amazed at how Tonny transforms himself both physically and vocally into this legendary musical icon. Don’t miss the final performance of “Let’s Go Crazy,” on Friday, April 30th at The Palm Cabaret and Bar.

You can feel confident knowing that The Palm Cabaret has adopted new measures to protect your safety during this uncertain time.

Tickets can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at www.thepalmcabaret.com. The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at Olas Altas 508, Zona Romantica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico phone # 52-322-222-0200