Fire at IMSS Hospital in Puerto Vallarta Leads to Evacuation

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – A fire broke out in the air conditioning system of an office at Clinic 42 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in the Municipality of Puerto Vallarta, leading to the evacuation of 100 people on Sunday around noon. Despite the potential danger, there were no injuries reported following the incident.

