Firearm exchange campaign begins in Puerto Vallarta

In a coordinated effort between the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA), through the 41st Military Zone, and the municipal government of Puerto Vallarta, this Monday, the Firearms Exchange Campaign began, which aims to prevent crimes and reduce accidents inside the homes of Vallarta families.
With the presence of civil and military authorities, in a ceremony held in the main square, the activities of this program were declared inaugurated by Lt. Colonel Carlos Humberto Cigarroa Durán, Commander of the 9th Motorized Infantry Group of the 41st Military Zone.
Councilor Sara Mosqueda Torres, president of the City Council’s Public Safety and Transit building commission, urged citizens who possess firearms to consider exchanging them through this program, since these objects “are a false power that only harms us as a society”, so it is important to support the reconstruction of the social fabric with these actions. “Come trade in your firearms and let’s make our city a safe place for everyone,” she said.
Lt. Colonel Carlos Humberto Cigarroa Durán, stressed that the arms exchange is a preventive program that allows the coordination of the three levels of government, creating a solid link with the citizenry, and to guarantee its success, their trust is required.
“The exchange of weapons is an activity that is carried out to obtain, collect and destroy voluntarily, anonymously and peacefully, firearms and explosives held by citizens, and with the purpose to inhibit and reduce its use in violent acts, with the objective of promoting a culture of legality among citizens, preventing the commission of crimes, avoiding accidents with firearms, limiting arms trafficking, among others.”
In this sense, he relied on the collaboration of citizens throughout the municipality, to join the materialization of voluntary disarmament, to increase security, and improve the quality of life of citizens.
He recognized the support of the municipal government to coordinate with the armed forces, the realization of these activities, and assured that they will make the greatest effort to achieve the objectives outlined in the context of this arms exchange campaign, “for the common good of Vallarta society ”.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!
Trending news of PVDN
- Mexico’s President confirms agreement with Russia to use the Glonass satellite system, believed to be used for espionage President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) confirmed that Mexico signed an agreement with Russia to use the Glonass satellite system “for peaceful purposes”, for which he denied that the system had espionage purposes, despite the opinion of many international bodies who specialize in the subject. The announcement comes one day after Mexico’s Department of Foreign…
- Hacked documents show Mexico’s National Guard involved in human trafficking The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) connected the National Guard with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in human trafficking of undocumented immigrants and theft of gasoline, according to information from documents hacked from Sedena by the Guacamaya Hackers group. According to the files hacked, in Veracruz and the southeast of the country, the National…
- Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel controls 78% of money laundering in Mexico The Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) has placed itself at the head of the Mexican drug economy, establishing the largest number of businesses to launder money, and unlike other cartels, it went from the real estate business, typical of drug trafficking, to diversifying into money laundering businesses. that few would suspect. An investigation by MILENIO,…
- Mexico eliminates mandatory use of face masks in closed spaces from its recent guidelines The Government of Mexico presented a document on Monday which suggests the “non-mandatory” use of face masks in closed spaces in Mexico. In the memo, the use of face masks is only categorized as “recommended” or “not mandatory” as to where it was previously categorized as mandatory. Despite this, health authorities maintain the recommendation of…
- Video from Puerto Vallarta restaurant goes viral and gives birth to ‘Lord Tacos’ after man throws tacos at wife during an argument (Viral Video) A video from a Puerto Vallarta restaurant has gone viral that has entertained internet users around the world and given birth to Lord Tacos. The events occurred in a restaurant located in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and in the recording, the couple is seen arguing while eating some tacos at a small sidewalk table. The lady…