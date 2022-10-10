Firearm exchange campaign begins in Puerto Vallarta

In a coordinated effort between the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA), through the 41st Military Zone, and the municipal government of Puerto Vallarta, this Monday, the Firearms Exchange Campaign began, which aims to prevent crimes and reduce accidents inside the homes of Vallarta families.

With the presence of civil and military authorities, in a ceremony held in the main square, the activities of this program were declared inaugurated by Lt. Colonel Carlos Humberto Cigarroa Durán, Commander of the 9th Motorized Infantry Group of the 41st Military Zone.

Councilor Sara Mosqueda Torres, president of the City Council’s Public Safety and Transit building commission, urged citizens who possess firearms to consider exchanging them through this program, since these objects “are a false power that only harms us as a society”, so it is important to support the reconstruction of the social fabric with these actions. “Come trade in your firearms and let’s make our city a safe place for everyone,” she said.

Lt. Colonel Carlos Humberto Cigarroa Durán, stressed that the arms exchange is a preventive program that allows the coordination of the three levels of government, creating a solid link with the citizenry, and to guarantee its success, their trust is required.

“The exchange of weapons is an activity that is carried out to obtain, collect and destroy voluntarily, anonymously and peacefully, firearms and explosives held by citizens, and with the purpose to inhibit and reduce its use in violent acts, with the objective of promoting a culture of legality among citizens, preventing the commission of crimes, avoiding accidents with firearms, limiting arms trafficking, among others.”

In this sense, he relied on the collaboration of citizens throughout the municipality, to join the materialization of voluntary disarmament, to increase security, and improve the quality of life of citizens.

He recognized the support of the municipal government to coordinate with the armed forces, the realization of these activities, and assured that they will make the greatest effort to achieve the objectives outlined in the context of this arms exchange campaign, “for the common good of Vallarta society ”.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!

Trending news of PVDN